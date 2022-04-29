Kazakhstan, Japan intend to expand coop in trade-economic field

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Yoshimasa Hayashi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, who arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

They discussed the state and prospects of development of the Kazakh-Japanese expanded strategic partnership in trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as interaction within the international structures.

Welcoming Yoshimasa Hayashi, the President noted that his visit is important for further development of bilateral relations.

«Japan is a friendly country for Kazakhstan. We highly appreciate our relationship. This year we are marking 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between both countries. It is a historic milestone. During that time, we have developed constructive cooperation and expanded our strategic partnership. This is a very good result of mutual work,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The economic dimension plays an important role in the Kazakh-Japanese cooperation. The president drew attention to significant opportunities in trade and investment cooperation, stressing Kazakhstan's interest in enhancing multifaceted economic ties with Japan. In addition, he commended the two countries' successful cooperation within the UN, as well as opportunities in the cultural and humanitarian areas.

President Tokayev reiterated his invitation to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to visit Kazakhstan at a convenient time. According to the President, the current state and potential of Kazakh-Japanese cooperation has a solid ground for the Kazakh-Japanese highest-level meeting.

In turn, Yoshimasa Hayashi thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the opportunity to meet. The Foreign Minister said that the Japanese government is eager to expand mutually beneficial partnership with Kazakhstan in trade, economic and investment areas. He noted that the representation of Japanese companies in Kazakhstan is the highest among the countries of Central Asia.

Minister Hayashi also welcomed the large-scale reforms being implemented under the leadership of President Tokayev, and praised Kazakhstan’s efforts to provide humanitarian support to the Afghan people.

President Tokayev and Minister Hayashi exchanged views on pressing issues of the international and regional agenda. They also noted the importance of further development of Japan – Central Asia Dialogue.