Kazakhstan, Japan discuss resumption of direct flights

8 November 2022, 12:46

8 November 2022, 12:46

Kazakhstan, Japan discuss resumption of direct flights

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee Talgat Lastayev met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Republic of Kazakhstan Yamada Jun on November 7, Kazinform reports.

The sides discussed resumption of direct flights to Japan, including operation of flights with a fifth degree of air to Tokyo, a press release from the Civil Aviation Committee reads.

The parties expressed satisfaction over the legal framework created by the two countries’ aviation authorities for the operation of flights as well as the 30th anniversary of the Kazakhstan-Japan diplomatic relations.

The Kazakh side expressed readiness and interest in resumption of flights to Japan.