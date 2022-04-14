Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan, Italy’s Lombardy region discuss tourism cooperation

Kudrenok Tatyana
14 April 2022, 14:11
MILAN. KAZINFORM - During the International Exhibition of Tourist Industry BIT Milano 2022 this week, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Sembayev met with the Head of Lombardy region Attilio Fontana, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the prospects for further trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, including in the field of tourism.

In addition, during the event Ambassador Sembayev made a speech at a conference with the participation of Italian and Kazakh tour operators, as well as held bilateral B2B meetings with the management of NEOS and the organizers of the exhibition.

As a result of the meetings, the leadership of the region and the organizers of BIT Milano 2022 expressed interest in developing bilateral relations with Kazakhstan in the tourism industry.

Foreign policy    Tourism   Kazakhstan and Italy  
