    Kazakhstan issues jubilee postage stamp in honor of 30th anniversary of its membership in UN

    26 October 2022, 10:25

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan puts into circulation a postage stamp in honor of the 30th anniversary of the country’s membership in the United Nations. The stamp was issued by Kazpost JSC jointly with the UN Office in Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    The 26 x 29.6 mm postage stamp was issued in an edition of 10,000 copies. The nominal value of the postage stamp is 700 tenge. The author of the stamp is Elnara Bainazarova.

    «It is no coincidence that dombra is depicted on the postage stamp, since the Kazakh traditional art of Dombra Kui has been inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage. We welcome Kazakhstan's actions on sustainable development throughout these thirty years. The issue of the commemorative postage stamp serves as a symbol of raising public awareness of a significant milestone in the history of Kazakhstan's foreign policy and commitment to sustainable development goals,» UN Resident Coordinator for Kazakhstan, Ms. Michaela Friberg-Storey says.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

