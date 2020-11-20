Kazakhstan, Israel sign memorandum of cooperation in field of cybersecurity

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Israel Satybaldy Burshakov took part in the signing ceremony of a Memorandum on Cyber Security between the RSE «State Technical Service» of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan and the National Cyber Directorate of Israel, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The Memorandum includes the exchange of information, strategies, best practices, as well as participation in seminars, conferences and trainings.

Director General of the Cyber Directorate under the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel Yigal Unna, stressed the relevance of interaction between the parties to ensure cyber security, during the global pandemic. As part of the implementation of the memorandum, the Israeli partners expressed their readiness to visit Kazakhstan.

In his speech during the ceremony, Ambassador Burshakov called the MOU an important contribution to the development of Kazakh-Israeli relations. The ambassador thanked the Director of the RSE «State Technical Service» Askar Zhunisbek and the Director of the Department Medet Iskakov, as well as the Israeli Embassy in Kazakhstan for the preparation of the memorandum.