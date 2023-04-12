Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451 eur/kzt 494.88

    rub/kzt 5.53 cny/kzt 65.58
Weather:
Astana+16+18℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakhstan is so far behind in most advanced branches of science – President

    12 April 2023, 16:45

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Alongside other post-Soviet countries, Kazakhstan stuck in the paradigm of mobilization model of science development, with an extremely centralized system of planning and management, critical dependence on state funds, businesses’ low interest in research and development, outflow and shortage of personnel, especially young people, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Kazinform reports.

    Speaking at the first meeting of the National Council for Science and Technologies under the President, Tokayev said that spending on science has rose by 60%, while the share of science in the GDP dropped to 0.13% over the past five years. Much of the spending, that is, 70% is budgetary funds. At the same time, there is a huge imbalance in financing different areas of science, with fundamental and applied research accounting for 82% of the budgetary funds, and development works a mere 18%.

    Stressing that the country lacks modern knowledge-intensive productions, the Kazakh Head of State said that 65% of the country’s enterprises are of third technological generation (primary sector or metallurgy), 34%are of fourth technological generation (mechanical engineering and petrochemical industry), and a mere 1% are of fifth technological generation (microelectronics, robotization). There are no enterprises of sixth technological generation focusing on nano- and biotechnologies in the country, the President said, adding that the country is so far behind in the most advanced branches of science.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Science and research
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh President to attend events on Defender of Fatherland Day and Victory Day
    From gasification plans, cooperation with Germany and Austria to map exhibition in Brussels: review of foreign media about Kazakhstan
    CIS, SCO to advance cooperation
    Kazakhstan’s economy grows 4.9% in 2023, but President Tokayev says it is not enough
    Popular
    1 Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
    2 Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
    3 Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
    4 Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
    5 Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9