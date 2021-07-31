Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakhstan is ready to provide assistance to Turkish people – President

    31 July 2021, 19:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan sent a letter of condolences to Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over the unprecedented wildfires raging in Turkey and causing significant damage to the economy, tourism businesses, and the well-being of the citizens, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

    «The Head of State stressed that Kazakhstan is ready to provide every possible humanitarian assistance to the brotherly Turkish people as well as wished President Erdoğan success in combating the disaster facing the country,» reads the Facebook post.

    Notably, unprecedented wildfires broke out at 12:00am on July 28 in Managvat district across Antalya and Alanya Provinces.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Turkey
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
    1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
    Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    4 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    5 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku