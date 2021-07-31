Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakhstan is ready to provide assistance to Turkish people – President

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
31 July 2021, 19:38
Kazakhstan is ready to provide assistance to Turkish people – President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan sent a letter of condolences to Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over the unprecedented wildfires raging in Turkey and causing significant damage to the economy, tourism businesses, and the well-being of the citizens, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

«The Head of State stressed that Kazakhstan is ready to provide every possible humanitarian assistance to the brotherly Turkish people as well as wished President Erdoğan success in combating the disaster facing the country,» reads the Facebook post.

Notably, unprecedented wildfires broke out at 12:00am on July 28 in Managvat district across Antalya and Alanya Provinces.


President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan and Turkey  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand