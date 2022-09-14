Kazakhstan is model of peace and accord, says OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Kairat Abdrakhmanov delivered his speech at the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his speech, the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities reminded that over 10 years ago, the Astana Declaration was adopted at the OSCE Summit held in the Kazakh capital. It remains the only Declaration to be adopted by popular vote to this date.

«The Astana Declaration expresses the OSCE member States’ intention to create an indivisible safety community in the Euro-Atlantic region based on common values. It also highlights that additional efforts should be made to fight discrimination and intolerability as well as support dialogue for peace,» said Abdrakhmanov.

According to him, tolerability is the key for resolving conflicts and building a just society.

He went on to say that it’s time to work hand in hand taking into account the importance of religions, religious leaders in the political and social development of the world and mankind in the post-pandemic period.

«Kazakhstan is the model of tolerance, peace, and accord in Central Asia and beyond. The Kazakhstani people play a significant role in create a multinational and multi-religious country. Diversity is seen as the tool to achieve unity,» said the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities.

Today, the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions kicked off at the Independence Palace in the Kazakh capital.



