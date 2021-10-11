Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan is in ‘yellow zone’ for coronavirus – Health Minister

    11 October 2021, 11:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi told what areas of Kazakhstan are in the «red zone» on the State’s map of the coronavirus spread at the governmental hour at the Majilis, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The Health Ministry evaluates the epidemiological situation based on the prognosis and map, with the help of which decisions are made whether to toughen or ease the quarantine measures,» said the minister.

    According to him, as of today, six areas of the country (Almaty, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions) are in the «yellow zone» for COVID-19. Five areas including Shymkent city as well as Turkestan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Atyrau, and Kyzylorda regions are placed in the coronavirus «green zone». The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty as well as Pavlodar, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions are put in the «red zone».

    Notably, the country has logged 1,717 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 1,444 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

