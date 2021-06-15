Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan is in COVID-19 ‘green zone’ – Health Minister

    15 June 2021, 10:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is in the «green zone» for the spread of COVID-19, Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi told today’s Government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Tsoi, the country’s capital Nur-Sultan remains in the coronavirus «red zone» with the weekly COVID-19 case count up by 7% from 1,365 to 1,461. The remaining areas are in the «yellow» and «green zones». Nationwide, there has been a 16% drop in COVID-19 cases over the past week.

    As of June 15, 2021, the country has registered a total of 402,996 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 56,705 cases with a negative result for COVID-19. Of the total caseload, 94% have so far recovered.

    Earlier at the session the minister said that COVID-19 cases were on the rise in the CIS countries, including in Russia, where the number of weekly COVID-19 infections was up 1.5fold.


