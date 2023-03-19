Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan is important geopolitical player for EU, Slovakia’s deputy

    19 March 2023, 18:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy of the National Council of the Slovak Republic (Národná rada) Peter Kmec noted an important role of Kazakhstan for the European Union, Kazinform reports.

    «Kazakhstan is a very important country in Central Asia for the development of bilateral ties and key geopolitical player in the relations with the EU. Relations between Kazakhstan and EU become strong, first of all, energy cooperation as Kazakhstan becomes a very strong player,» he told a press conference.

    Peter Kmec arrived in Astana an international observer to monitor the early Majilis and maslikhat elections kicked off today in Kazakhstan. He noted elections are being held quiet thanks. «The voters show high interest in electing representatives of the political power in the Parliament and regional structures. I believe when a new Parliament is established we, the Slovak deputies, will build a friendship group to further develop those relations,» he resumed.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

