Kazakhstan is Germany’s key partner in Central Asia – President Steinmeier

Kudrenok Tatyana
20 June 2023, 13:22
Kazakhstan is Germany’s key partner in Central Asia – President Steinmeier Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is a key partner of Germany in Central Asia, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Tuesday during his visit to the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana, the German President said his visit seeks to initiate brand-new cooperation between Germany and Kazakhstan.

«Today we’ve discussed the relevance of the Middle Corridor that is of paramount importance both for Germany and Kazakhstan,» said Frank-Walter Steinmeier, adding that Kazakhstan is Germany’s key partner in the Central Asian region.

The German politician continued by expressing support to ambitious reforms underway in Kazakhstan.

«We support the course of reforms in Kazakhstan initiated by you,» the German President told Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, noting that Germany is aware Kazakhstan fights against corruption and strengthens the Parliament as part of the ongoing reforms.

He also emphasized that Germany is committed to strengthening and deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan.

During his visit to Kazakhstan, the German leader is expected to visit Mangistau region and attend the inauguration ceremony of the Kazakh-Germany Institute of Engineering there.


