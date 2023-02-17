Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan is determined to expand cooperation with EBRD - Kazakh PM

17 February 2023, 20:10
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with EBRD Managing Director for Central Asia Zsuzsanna Hargitai discussing the realization of investment projects in Kazakhstan for 2023, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

The sides exchanged views on the development of the banking sector, and energy sector regarding the commissioning of new generating capacities, as well as the modernization of engineering infrastructure, including sewage treatment facilities.

During the meeting, Smailov stressed that Kazakhstan commends the strategic nature of interaction with EBRD and its input to the implementation of structural reforms.

«The government is ready for active joint work to carry out projects in the green economy field, transport and logistics, renewable energy, and private business. We're determined to expand our cooperation at both the country and regional levels,» he said.

The Kazakh Prime minister added that the country attaches special attention to decarbonization as part of its economic development, approving the carbon neutrality strategy for 2060 in February last year.

For her part, Zsuzsanna Hargitai confirmed EBRD's commitment to achieving concrete results on all existing and planned projects. She also stressed the Bank's readiness to step up the development of new green projects in priority areas of the economy.

