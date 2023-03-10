Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan is committed to UN principles – ministry

    10 March 2023, 15:43

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - This year marks 30 years of UN’s presence in Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan became the 168th member of the organization in March 1992. The UN unveiled its office in Almaty back in 1993, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov said Friday, adding Kazakhstan will further cooperate with the organization, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Umarov, last 30 years saw Kazakhstan facing and successfully solving multiple challenges in terms of socioeconomic development. Together with the UN team, the country implemented over 400 projects in various areas.

    Kazakhstan, in his words, will further cooperate with the UN in order to create a safe future for the country, the region and the world.

    «Kazakhstan is firmly committed to the UN principles outlined in its Charter,» said Umarov at the meeting in Astana on the occasion of 30 years of UN’s presence in the country.

    The First Deputy Foreign Minister went on to express gratitude to the UN, specifically its entire team in the country, for the unwavering support in implementation of the comprehensive reforms in Kazakhstan, including social programs aimed at human capital development.

    For her part, United Nations Resident Coordinator for Kazakhstan Michaela Friberg-Storey added she believes that working together Kazakhstan and the UN can build a better future for the people of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy UN Ministry of Foreign Affairs
