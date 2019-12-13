Kazakhstan is as a reliable partner of U.S. in CA – Mike Pompeo

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and the U.S. intend to boost expanded strategic partnership characterized by a multidimensional interaction in a full range of the bilateral relations. This is a keynote idea of the talks of Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi held during his official visit to the U.S. at the invitation of the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The visit of the Kazakh Foreign Minister began with a meeting with Mike Pompeo in the U.S. Department of State.

«We attach great importance to further expansion of our cooperation with the U.S., which is developed in the spirit of trust and mutual understanding. Thanks to this interaction, Kazakhstan and the U.S. have achieved the level of enlarged strategic partnership, as pointed out as a result of the official visit of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev to Washington in January 2018,» Mukhtar Tleuberdi said.

Kazakhstan’s adherence to further strengthening of the interaction with the U.S. was also highlighted during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to New York in September 2019.

«Kazakhstan is a leading country in Central Asia. The U.S. views Kazakhstan as a reliable partner in the region. We see your country as a key partner in maintaining regional security,» Mike Pompeo said.

On the same day, Minister Tleuberdi held negotiations with the top officials of the National Security Council and U.S. congressmen from the Group of Friends of Kazakhstan.

With the consideration of the priority of economic diplomacy in foreign policy agenda, the Kazakh FM visited the headquarters of the World Bank in Washington. At a meeting with the U.S. Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Cyril Muller, the sides discussed the pressing issues of the bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and financial institutions of the Bank. According to Cyril Muller, the WB Board of Directors had approved the Bank’s 2020-2025 Country Strategy of Partnership with Kazakhstan. The sides also discussed a joint project of agricultural development for 2020-2024.

Traditionally, economic cooperation is one of the priority areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United States. Bilateral trade in January-October 2019 made $1.8 billion. Exports from Kazakhstan to the United States amounted to $682 million, and imports to Kazakhstan from the United States reached $1.1 billion.

In 2018, the amount of U.S. investments to Kazakhstan set an absolute record of $5.3bn. Since 2005, the gross volume of foreign direct investments from the U.S. to Kazakhstan comprised around $40bn.

As part of development of the cultural and humanitarian ties between the two countries, on the threshold of celebration of the 175th anniversary of Abai Kunanbayev, Mukhtar Tleuberdi visited the Library of the U.S. Congress where he presented a two-volume Anthology of Kazakh Literature and Abai’s Words of Wisdom to the American side.

Established in 1800, the Library of the U.S. Congress is the largest one in the world with a holding of 38mln books and other printed materials in more than 450 languages.