Kazakhstan is among top 30 digitized economies - Tokayev

9 December 2022, 17:14
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan stated that the EAEU should aim to become a leading player in the area of new digital technologies and crypto ecosystem, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«According to the UN, Kazakhstan is among the top 30 digitized economies in the world. Over 90% of the public services in the country are provided in e-format. The legislative frameworks for competitive development of IT technologies and innovations are in place. The country has an international IT startup technology park. Crypto industry is being developed as well as the digital tenge is being introduced,» said Tokayev.

According to him, the Kazakhstani experience could be useful to develop the integration and create projects in the Eurasian space.

«Our task as a union is to turn into a leading player in the sphere of new digital technologies, crypto ecosystem, and fintech. This is quite doable. Russia, Belarus, and Armenia historically have the significant experience in such spheres. We call on the member countries to step up the work in this direction,» said the Kazakh President.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in the Congress Hall of the State Residence in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, for a final meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in 2022.

The meeting is chaired by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.


