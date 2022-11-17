Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan is a valuable partner, Josep Borrell

17 November 2022, 14:15
17 November 2022, 14:15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy-Vice President Josep Borrell said that the EU is Kazakhstan’s largest investor, Kazinform reports.

As earlier reported, Deputy PM -Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy-Vice President Josep Borrell.

Next February will mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the EU. Kazakhstan is an important and valuable partner. Its importance is growing. We share interest in the development of cooperation, Borrell told a press conference.

He also expressed gratitude to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for holding wide discussions on how to respond to the common challenges on basis of mutual respect and trust.

Josep Borrell added that EU is the largest trade partner of Kazakhstan. 60% of the EU investments fall on Kazakhstan.

