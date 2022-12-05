Kazakhstan is a reliable energy partner – Greek Foreign Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Foreign Affairs Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi held bilateral talks with his Greek counterpart Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At a press conference following the talks in Astana, Greek Foreign Minister reminded that Kazakhstan and Greece held bilateral political consultations in Athens in 2021. «We are looking forward to the next round of consultations slated to be held here in Kazakhstan,» Nikos Dendias said.

«We celebrate 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Greece,» noted Foreign Minister Dendias, adding that ‘it shows Astana and Athens’ commitment to promoting their relations and bringing the two nations together’.

Although Greece and Kazakhstan are located far apart, the countries are not strangers to each other, according to the Greek politician. «We have a long history of cooperation relying upon a solid bridge of friendship and mutual understanding, evidenced by the presence of some 10,000 Greeks in Kazakhstan and 1,000 Kazakhs in Athens,» Nikos Dendias said.

He went on to extend his gratitude to the Kazakh government for its support of opening of the Greek Consulate General in Aktau.

During the press conference, the Greek Foreign Minister also touched upon close cooperation Kazakhstan and Greece foster within the framework of international organizations, especially UN.

In his words, there is room for the development of two-way trade between Kazakhstan and Greece. «We could have focused on cooperation in energy, sustainable sphere, tourism, construction, and agriculture. Kazakhstan is a reliable energy partner for Greece and the entire EU. We are at the crossroads of a gas corridor and a gateway to Europe, especially the Central and Eastern Europe,» Nikos Dendias stressed.

It was revealed that during the bilateral talks Astana and Athens discussed mutual interests in transport infrastructure in the region, relations between Kazakhstan and the EU, and so on.



