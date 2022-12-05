Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan is a reliable energy partner – Greek Foreign Minister

5 December 2022, 14:40
Kazakhstan is a reliable energy partner – Greek Foreign Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Foreign Affairs Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi held bilateral talks with his Greek counterpart Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At a press conference following the talks in Astana, Greek Foreign Minister reminded that Kazakhstan and Greece held bilateral political consultations in Athens in 2021. «We are looking forward to the next round of consultations slated to be held here in Kazakhstan,» Nikos Dendias said.

«We celebrate 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Greece,» noted Foreign Minister Dendias, adding that ‘it shows Astana and Athens’ commitment to promoting their relations and bringing the two nations together’.

Although Greece and Kazakhstan are located far apart, the countries are not strangers to each other, according to the Greek politician. «We have a long history of cooperation relying upon a solid bridge of friendship and mutual understanding, evidenced by the presence of some 10,000 Greeks in Kazakhstan and 1,000 Kazakhs in Athens,» Nikos Dendias said.

He went on to extend his gratitude to the Kazakh government for its support of opening of the Greek Consulate General in Aktau.

During the press conference, the Greek Foreign Minister also touched upon close cooperation Kazakhstan and Greece foster within the framework of international organizations, especially UN.

In his words, there is room for the development of two-way trade between Kazakhstan and Greece. «We could have focused on cooperation in energy, sustainable sphere, tourism, construction, and agriculture. Kazakhstan is a reliable energy partner for Greece and the entire EU. We are at the crossroads of a gas corridor and a gateway to Europe, especially the Central and Eastern Europe,» Nikos Dendias stressed.

It was revealed that during the bilateral talks Astana and Athens discussed mutual interests in transport infrastructure in the region, relations between Kazakhstan and the EU, and so on.


Теги:
Related news
Kazakhstan-Lithuania trade turnover increases 2.1fold in 9 months of 2022 – FM
Kazakhstan and Egypt: preservation of common historic and cultural heritage
Kazakh FM holds bilateral meetings on the sidelines of OSCE Ministerial Council
Read also
Canadian expert community emphasized relevance of large-scale reforms carried out in Kazakhstan
Lithuania welcomes reforms in Kazakhstan - Gabrielius Landsbergis
Kazakhstan-Lithuania trade turnover increases 2.1fold in 9 months of 2022 – FM
Kazakhstan, Greece to train foreign service officers
Tokayev meets Greek FM Nikos Dendias
Kazakhstan and Egypt: preservation of common historic and cultural heritage
Outcomes of presidential election in Kazakhstan, regional processes in Central Asia discussed in Brussels
Jibek Joly TV Channel to broadcast documentary about Kazakh President’s visit to France
News Partner
Popular
1 EDB increases investment in projects in Kazakhstan
2 Iran uses new methods, discovers new oil reserves
3 Japan’s Rapidus, Belgium firm to join hands on advanced chip R&D
4 Kazakhstan-Russia trade turnover up 5%
5 UNDP launches National Knowledge Week-2022 in Kazakhstan

News