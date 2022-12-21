Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.18 eur/kzt 499.07

    rub/kzt 6.8 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-8-10℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan is a leader in countering gender inequality in CA – Aida Balayeva

    21 December 2022, 16:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Throughout its independence, Kazakhstan has taken a number of progressive measures to confront gender inequality, Aida Balayeva, Deputy Head of the Kazakh Presidential Administration, said during a session of the 1st Central Asian Media Forum in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Over the years of independence, Kazakhstan has taken a number of progressive measures to confront gender inequality. This was made possible only thanks to the joint efforts of the state and the civil society with media playing a key part,» said Balayeva.

    She went on to note that in 2021 the country was placed 65th among 146 countries and 1st in Central Asian region in the Gender Equality Index.

    According to Balayeva, Kazakhstani women are increasingly taking key positions.

    «The current family and gender policy concept until 2030 will make it possible to improve those indicators. The country plans to significantly bridge the gender gap in the next eight years,» she said.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Mass media Central Asia Kazakhstan Gender equality
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Share of women in decision-making bodies set to rise to 30% in Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to create int’l industrial cooperation center
    Kazakh President meets with CA Media Forum participants
    It’s essential to expand cooperation based on common values – Uzbek expert
    Popular
    1 OPEC Fund approves over $500 million in new global development support
    2 Japan’s births set to hit new all-time low below 800,000 in 2022
    3 COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    4 Kazakh, British foreign ministers hold session of strategic dialogue
    5 December 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events