    Kazakhstan is 27th country to approve Sputnik V

    15 February 2021, 12:00

    KARAGANDA REGION. KAZINFORM The Karaganda Pharmaceuticals Complex completed the procedure of registration of the Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in the territory of Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    According to its press service, on February 13 the conclusion of the Expert Organization of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry on the vaccine safety, quality and efficacy was received following consideration of registration dossiers materials. With reference to the said conclusion the application was submitted to the medical and pharmaceutical control committee of the Kazakh Ministry to get marketing authorization. Thus, Kazakhstan has become the 27 th county to approve the use of Sputnik V. It is registered in Russia, Belarus, Argentina, Bolivia, Hungary, the UAE, Pakistan, Mongolia, Bahrein, and other countries.

    According to preliminary results, it is expected to deliver some 90,000 doses of vaccine made in Karaganda to the regions by the end of February.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Karaganda region Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Sputnik V
