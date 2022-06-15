Kazakhstan, Ireland strengthen bilateral cooperation

DUBLIN. KAZINFORM Non-Resident Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Ireland Erlan Idrissov made a two-day working visit to Dublin, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

The Kazakh diplomat met with Frances Fitzgerald, Member of the European Parliament and Vice-Chair of the largest political group in the European Parliament – the European People’s Party; Joe Hackett, Secretary General of the Department of Foreign Affairs of Ireland; Sonja Hyland, Political Director of the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs and other representatives of the Department.

The talks focused on discussing the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, parliamentary agenda, and the political transformation of the New Kazakhstan. During the meetings with Irish partners, Ambassador Idrissov spoke in detail about the outcome of the referendum in Kazakhstan on the adoption of amendments and additions to the Constitution. He stressed the country’s commitment to its international obligations, the dynamics of the political and economic course aimed at ensuring sustainable development, stability, and unity of the Kazakh people. The sides particularly emphasised the prospects of expanding the legal framework of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Ireland, including through the conclusion of new agreements aimed at facilitating business interaction and mutual protection of investments.

Ambassador Idrissov also put forward initiatives to develop direct interregional cooperation, including at the level of chambers of commerce and business associations, as well as cooperation in digital technologies, IT start-ups, agronomic science, genomics, and the creation of joint high-tech enterprises in Kazakhstan with the view of the potential exporting of products to foreign markets.

At a meeting with officials representing the non-proliferation and disarmament sector of the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs, Kazakhstan’s activity on this track was highlighted. The Irish side was invited to host a joint event in Dublin dedicated to the International Day against Nuclear Tests.

Concluding the meetings, the parties expressed readiness to continue a fruitful dialogue with the aim to further expand the spheres of interaction between Kazakhstan and Ireland.



