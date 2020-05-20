Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan, Iran to expand legal cooperation

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
20 May 2020, 12:10
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Majilis of the Kazakhstan Parliament has approved the bill «On ratification of the Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Islamic Republic of Iran on mutual legal assistance in civil matters», Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The purpose of the agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Islamic Republic of Iran on mutual legal assistance in civil matters is to strengthen bilateral cooperation on legal issues between the two countries. Ratification of the agreement will give a new impetus to bilateral partnership in the provision of legal assistance to citizens of the countries in the field of civil proceedings. This agreement is aimed at developing legal collaboration between Kazakhstan and Iran, resolving and providing legal assistance in civil matters, creating an effective bilateral mechanism for protecting rights and interests of individuals and legal entities of both states», deputy Minister of Justice Natalia Pan said presenting the bill during the plenary session of the Majilis.



Фото: elana.kz
