Kazakhstan, Iran to establish joint chamber of commerce

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Upon completion of the meeting held in a closed-door format, presidents of Kazakhstan and Iran Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ebrahim Raisi had negotiations with the participation of the two countries' delegations, the Akorda press service informs.

The sides discussed in detail the state and prospects of development of the Kazakh-Iranian relations. Special attention was given to the strengthening of trade-economic cooperation in transport and logistics, industry and agriculture as well as expansion of the cultural-humanitarian ties.

Addressing the Iranian delegation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the Kazakhstan-Iran diplomatic relations. In his words, the two counties have established close bilateral contacts in this period.

«We have established a constructive political dialogue based on good-neighborhood and strong friendship. The two countries have formed a strong contractual-legal framework. More than 60 treaties have been signed. The Intergovernmental Economic Commission is actively working. We plan to establish a joint chamber of commerce. Inter-parliamentary ties have been established as well. Our inter-regional cooperation strengthens. We also enjoy close interaction within the framework of international organizations,» said the Kazakh Leader.

Touching upon the prospects of economic cooperation, the Head of State emphasized the importance of increasing the bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Iran and pointed out a positive dynamics of commodity turnover in Q1 2022.

Besides, the Kazakh President spoke about the potential in transport and logistics, in particular, in Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railroad section. He also noted export potential of the seaports on the Caspian Sea, namely Aktau and Kuryk, Amirabad and Anzali.

One of the main areas of cooperation in the two countries’ interaction is agriculture. In this context, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised the activity of Iranian companies in Kazakhstan specializing in cattle breeding, meat processing, dairy products manufacture and rice growing. He also stated Kazakhstan’s readiness to expand the list of agricultural products for their supply to Iran.

Alongside, the Head of State expressed interest in implementation of joint projects in light industry and agricultural sector.

Cultural interaction plays a special role in the Kazakh-Iranian relations, he stressed. The Kazakh diaspora in Iran serves as a linking chain between the two counties’ nations. In this context Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the prospects of strengthening cooperation in history studies and exchange of historical data.

In turn, the President of Iran said that the official visit of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev became a turning point in development of the Kazakh-Iranian relations in entire range of the bilateral cooperation.

«I hope that your visit will give a strong impetus to the development of trade-economic cooperation including in transit-transport, energy, agriculture and tourism sectors,» Ebrahim Raisi noted.

Upon completion of the visit the Head of State invited the President of Iran to pay a visit to Kazakhstan.

After the talks Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ebrahim Raisi signed a Joint Statement aimed to bring the bilateral cooperation to a new level.

Following documents were signed in presence of the heads of state:

1. MoU between the Kazakh MFA’s Foreign Policy Research Institute and the Institute for Political and International Studies of the Iranian MFA.

2. 2022-2025 Cultural Exchange Program between the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance of the Republic of Iran.

3. MoU between the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade of the Republic of Iran on cooperation in analytical research and experience exchange.

4. MoU between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Islamic Republic of Iran on cooperation in bilateral trade increase.

5. MoU between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Agricultural Jihad of the Islamic Republic of Iran on cooperation in agriculture.

6. MoU on the Kazakh-Iranian cooperation in trade in agricultural products and their transit.

7. Memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation between JSC Khabar Agency and the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

8. MoU between the JSC KazMunayGas NC and National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC)

9. Memorandum of cooperation between the JSC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy NC and the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (IRIR).