Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan invites China’s companies to build car clusters

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 May 2023, 12:30
XI’AN. KAZINFORM Addressing the 1st Central Asia-China Summit, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that industrial cooperation is called to become a new pivot for the economic development of Central Asian nations. In recent years thanks to joint efforts the countries of the region developed a number of large projects in this sphere.

«China’s participation in the regional projects will undoubtedly contribute to their efficient promotion. In this context the Head of State proposed to develop the Central Asia - China industrial cooperation plan taking into account advantages and needs of the nations,» the Head of State said.

The President noted that the development of science-driven spheres such as machine building has high prospects. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan and China signed yesterday an agreement on the CKD assembly of China’s leading cars in Kazakhstan. The Head of State said Kazakhstan with vast reserves of lithium, cobaltic, nickelic, and other less-common and rare earth elements is ready for large-scale cooperation in this area.

Besides, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited Chinese companies to build car clusters in the territory of Kazakhstan.

Foreign policy    President of Kazakhstan    Central Asia   China  
