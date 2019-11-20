Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan invites Canadian investors to cooperate in mining sector

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
20 November 2019, 18:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan, received Stephane Dion, Canadian Ambassador to Germany and special envoy to the European Union and Canadian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nicholas Brousseau on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry’s press service.

At the meeting, the sides commended the development of bilateral economic relations between Kazakhstan and Canada and had a discussion on the possibility of implementation of joint initiatives.

Minister Mirzagaliyev invited Canadian investors to Kazakhstan, noting that it an offer promising projects in the mining sector.

He also added that the Ministry has in place a working group called Investors One-stop-shop to attract foreign investment and support investors.

The meeting further focused on the issues of climate change and ways to fight global warming.

Government of Kazakhstan   Environment   Kazakhstan and Canada  
