Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan invited to participate in Belarusian-Russian army exercise Zapad 2021

    3 August 2021, 19:09

    MINSK. KAZINFORM – Official negotiations between Belarusian Defense Minister, Lieutenant-General Viktor Khrenin and First Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Lieutenant-General Murat Bektanov took place in Minsk, representatives of the Defense Ministry told BelTA.

    During the meeting Viktor Khrenin mentioned the commonality of views on challenges and threats in the Eastern Europe collective security region and the Central Asia one. He praised the level of Belarus-Kazakhstan military cooperation and invited a Kazakh contingent to participate in the Belarusian-Russian strategic army exercise Zapad 2021 [West 2021].

    As part of the official visit Murat Bektanov also met with Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, First Deputy Defense Minister of Belarus, Major-General Viktor Gulevich.

    The sides discussed the current state of Belarus-Kazakhstan military cooperation and outlined ways to intensify it in areas of mutual interest.

    Close attention was paid to increasing the number of and the quality of joint combat training events, to expanding the choice of specializations Kazakh specialists are taught in Belarusian military education institutions. The need to share the best practices concerning the patriotic upbringing of the youth was mentioned.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Army Belarus Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    5 President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region