Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.28 eur/kzt 490.97

    rub/kzt 5.8 cny/kzt 64.45
Weather:
Astana+25+27℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakhstan invited to develop oil and gas plays in Tajikistan

    4 May 2023, 16:35

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Tajikistan Emomali Rakhmon revealed the plans for cooperation between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan while making the joint statement at the Akorda, Kazinform reports.

    As stated there, today the parties prioritized mining and metallurgic, light and food industries, machine building, and pharmaceuticals. Tajikistan invited Kazakhstan to develop the country’s promising oil and gas plays.

    Emomali Rakhmon said cooperation in digitalization and AI, banking and financial markets would also be mutually beneficial.

    The President said Tajikistan considers further widening of cultural exchange and ties between the scientific establishments and universities of the two nations of vital importance.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Oil & Gas Tajikistan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh PM, Uzbek President hold talks
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev bids farewell to Emomali Rahmon
    3 more Kazakhstanis evacuated from Sudan
    1st Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan pays working visit to Washington
    Popular
    1 Dead seals and fish found along Caspian Sea coast
    2 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to China
    3 President Tokayev to pay working visit to Russia
    4 Kyrgyzstan honours memory of legendary Kazakh pilot Talgat Bigeldinov
    5 Japan lowers COVID threat level to same as flu in major policy shift