Kazakhstan invited to develop oil and gas plays in Tajikistan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 May 2023, 16:35
Kazakhstan invited to develop oil and gas plays in Tajikistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Tajikistan Emomali Rakhmon revealed the plans for cooperation between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan while making the joint statement at the Akorda, Kazinform reports.

As stated there, today the parties prioritized mining and metallurgic, light and food industries, machine building, and pharmaceuticals. Tajikistan invited Kazakhstan to develop the country’s promising oil and gas plays.

Emomali Rakhmon said cooperation in digitalization and AI, banking and financial markets would also be mutually beneficial.

The President said Tajikistan considers further widening of cultural exchange and ties between the scientific establishments and universities of the two nations of vital importance.


