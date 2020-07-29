Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan invests almost KZT122 bln in water supply, sewerage and waste disposal

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
29 July 2020, 12:40
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the first half of the current year Kazakhstan has invested almost KZT122 billion in water supply, sewerage and waste disposal, Kainform reports citing finprom.kz.

This amount is 9% more than in the previous year. In January-June 2020, investments in fixed assets in the field of water supply, as well as collection, treatment and disposal of waste and activities aimed elimination of pollution, have amounted to KZT121.8 billion.

79.7% of the investments fell on the collection, treatment and distribution of water, 18.9% - on the collection and treatment of wastewater.

According to the Committee on Water Resources, it is planned to implement 14 projects worth KZT7.1 billion on providing rural settlements with drinking water. It is notable that 5 projects are planned to be completed this year.


