    Kazakhstan investment capacity presented in Italy

    25 November 2019, 11:53

    TRIESTE. KAZINFORM – III session of a summit titled «Belt and Road: Prospects of Successful Business» took place in Trieste, Italy.

    The event joined over 100 participants from 20 countries across the world, Kazinform refers to the press service of KAZAKH INVEST.

    The forum has studied Italy’s experience in developing transport and infrastructure, cities as well the international sea port of Trieste.

    The event was attended by representatives of political and business circles of Italy, Central and South-Eastern Asia, industrial unions, investment attracting agencies and international financial institutions.

    At present Italy is a major trade partner of Kazakhstan. Moreover, the country is one of the leading investors in Kazakhstan’s economy.

    During the forum KAZAKH INVEST employee represented state support measures, niche transport and logistics projects as well as active projects, launched by KAZAKH INVEST.

    As noted by Spea Engineering president Paolo Costa, owing to its geographical position Kazakhstan may become a communication platform between the East and West and the international hub for the construction of infrastructural facilities in the region.

    Over the independence period the volume of Italian investments has amounted to USD8.7 billion. However, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Italy within 2019 has reached USD6.7 billion.

    At present about 270 companies with Italian capital are registered in Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

