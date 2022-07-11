Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan introduces visa free travel for citizens of India, Iran, and China

    11 July 2022, 11:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM According to Decree 464 of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated 7 July 2022, the Kazakh authorities have introduced a visa-free entry regime for citizens of the People’s Republic of China, the Republic of India, and the Islamic Republic of Iran, which will allow citizens of these countries a continuous visa-free stay in Kazakhstan for up to 14 days.

    The Decree further clarifies that the maximum duration of the visitor’s visa-free stays is 42 days within every 180 days, the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Office informs.

    The decision aims to further enhance the country’s favorable investment climate, promote direct contact between businesses, and to better utilize its potential for international tourist visits.

    Earlier, on 1 January 2022, the Kazakh government resumed visa-free entry to Kazakhstan for citizens of 57 other nations.


    Foreign policy Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs
