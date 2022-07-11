Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan introduces visa free travel for citizens of India, Iran, and China

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
11 July 2022, 11:01
Kazakhstan introduces visa free travel for citizens of India, Iran, and China

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM According to Decree 464 of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated 7 July 2022, the Kazakh authorities have introduced a visa-free entry regime for citizens of the People’s Republic of China, the Republic of India, and the Islamic Republic of Iran, which will allow citizens of these countries a continuous visa-free stay in Kazakhstan for up to 14 days.

The Decree further clarifies that the maximum duration of the visitor’s visa-free stays is 42 days within every 180 days, the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Office informs.

The decision aims to further enhance the country’s favorable investment climate, promote direct contact between businesses, and to better utilize its potential for international tourist visits.

Earlier, on 1 January 2022, the Kazakh government resumed visa-free entry to Kazakhstan for citizens of 57 other nations.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan   Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region