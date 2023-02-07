Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan introduces temporary ban on onion exports

7 February 2023, 12:44
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin informed the Cabinet about the country's vegetable reserves, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to local executives, the real reserves of vegetables look like as following: 110% - onions, 105% - potatoes, 87% - carrots, and 70% - cabbage, Serik Zhumangarin said.

«To eliminate any threat to food security, we have introduced a temporary ban on the export of onions for the period of 90 days beginning from January 28,» he added.


