Kazakhstan introduces 14-day visa-free regime for Iranian citizens

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM In the course of his official trip to the Islamic Republic of Iran, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

Prior to the talks, the President of Iran officially welcomed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Saadabad Palace. Chief of the Guard of Honor gave report to the leaders of the two countries. After the performance of the national anthems of Kazakhstan and Iran, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ebrahim Raisi introduced the members of the official delegations to each other. The meeting of the two countries’ presidents was held after the ceremony in a closed-door format.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Ebrahim Raisi for the invitation.

«I would like to express my gratitude for a warm welcome and hospitality. I was pleased to accept your invitation. This is my first visit to Iran in the capacity of the President of Kazakhstan. This visit is of great importance. I am confident that today's talks will give a fresh impetus to the development of cooperation between our countries. The Kazakhs say: «The right of a neighbor is the right of the Almighty Allah». Our country has always lived in peace and harmony with its neighbors. Iran is our closest neighbor in the Caspian region and a reliable partner.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also mentioned an important date – the 30th anniversary since establishment of the diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Iran. He said that during this time the relationship has strengthened and the friendship between our countries has become stronger.

«Our comprehensive contacts are developing dynamically. This is the result of a political dialogue based on mutual trust. We have intergovernmental, parliamentary and business councils. Despite the existing barriers, trade and economic cooperation is expanding significantly. In the first half of 2022, mutual trade reached 50%. The next goal is not to slow down this pace, but to accelerate it. We have all the necessary potential for this. I highly appreciate your contribution to the development of our partnership. I am ready to make every effort to promote our cooperation,» said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Head of State emphasized that an important decision was made during today's visit.

«We are introducing a visa-free regime for Iranian citizens for a period of 14 days. This measure is aimed at further expansion of cooperation in various areas, including boosting contacts among the representatives of business community, attracting more tourists. I believe that Iranian businessmen will take full advantage of this decision,» the President of Kazakhstan noted.

In turn, Ebrahim Raisi thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for accepting his invitation to pay an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

«Our first meeting with you took place on the sidelines of the summit in Dushanbe. I am very pleased to welcome you in Tehran. I am confident that your visit to Iran will become a great turn in our relations,» the Iranian Leader said.