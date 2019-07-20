Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan interested in Japanese expertise in seismic-resistant construction

    20 July 2019, 15:29

    BAKU. KAZINFORM The areas of cooperation between Kazakh scientific research and design institute for construction and architecture (KazSRICA) and The Japan Society of Seismic Isolation (JSSI) will be selected based on the development interests of the construction industry in Kazakhstan and Japan, a spokesperson for the Institute told Trend.

    Recently, KazSRICAand JSSI agreed on holding joint scientific research projects.

    «Thismemorandum was signed with a vision of experience exchange and development ofseismic construction technologies in both countries. The memorandum overseescooperation for the period of five years,» the spokesperson said.

    «Japan isamong worldwide leaders in manufacturing of seismic-resistant structures, whichis why Kazakhstan and the institute in particular are interested in theexperience of practical use of seismic resistant pillars in construction,»the spokesperson added.

    According toKazSRICA, the institute is interested in studying expertise of specialists ofJSSI in the area of using new materials and structures in seismic resistantconstruction, including providing building with seismic resistance.

    KazSRICA is the onlystate scientific research and design institute of construction and architecturein the field of effective development of complex construction in Kazakhstan,including areas with particularly complex engineering and geological conditionsand regions prone to earthquakes. TheInstitute was established in September of 1931.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and Japan
