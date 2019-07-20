Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan interested in Japanese expertise in seismic-resistant construction

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
20 July 2019, 15:29
Kazakhstan interested in Japanese expertise in seismic-resistant construction

BAKU. KAZINFORM The areas of cooperation between Kazakh scientific research and design institute for construction and architecture (KazSRICA) and The Japan Society of Seismic Isolation (JSSI) will be selected based on the development interests of the construction industry in Kazakhstan and Japan, a spokesperson for the Institute told Trend.

Recently, KazSRICA and JSSI agreed on holding joint scientific research projects.

«This memorandum was signed with a vision of experience exchange and development of seismic construction technologies in both countries. The memorandum oversees cooperation for the period of five years,» the spokesperson said.

«Japan is among worldwide leaders in manufacturing of seismic-resistant structures, which is why Kazakhstan and the institute in particular are interested in the experience of practical use of seismic resistant pillars in construction,» the spokesperson added.

According to KazSRICA, the institute is interested in studying expertise of specialists of JSSI in the area of using new materials and structures in seismic resistant construction, including providing building with seismic resistance.

KazSRICA is the only state scientific research and design institute of construction and architecture in the field of effective development of complex construction in Kazakhstan, including areas with particularly complex engineering and geological conditions and regions prone to earthquakes. The Institute was established in September of 1931.

Kazakhstan and Japan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy