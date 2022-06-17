Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan interested in development of business coop with Bashkortostan - Tokayev

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
17 June 2022, 13:55
SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Radiy Khabirov discussed the measures on further strengthening of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Bashkortostan in trade-economic, industrial, investment and cultural-humanitarian spheres, Akorda press service informed.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of the SPIEF 2022, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the Republic of Bashkortostan holds a special place in strategic partnership of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation. The Head of State emphasized sustainable development of Nur-Sultan-Ufa trade and economic ties.

«Undoubtedly, we are interested in creating and developing certain projects for business cooperation between Kazakhstan and Bashkortostan. Therefore, I am pleased to invite the heads of your companies to Kazakhstan. We will provide all conditions. Our interest is evident,» the Kazakh President said.

As President Tokayev said, Bashkortostan traditionally contributes to the strengthening of the Kazakh-Russian interregional cooperation. There is a great potential for the expansion of cooperation in various areas and Kazakhstan is determined to implement it in full.

In turn, Radiy Khabirov thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the meeting and pointed out strategic importance of the development of cooperation with Kazakhstan.

«Bashkortostan expresses strong intention to continue working with Kazakhstan. It is of great importance for us. During my visit to Kazakhstan we concluded a number of agreements which have already been implemented. We have built the infrastructure of our relations,» Radiy Khabirov noted.


President of Kazakhstan    Politics   Kazakhstan  
