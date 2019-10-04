Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakhstan intends to work constructively within EAEU – President

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
4 October 2019, 01:11
Kazakhstan intends to work constructively within EAEU – President

SOCHI. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan intends to work constructively within the Eurasian Economic Union. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it addressing the participants of the plenary session on «World Order from the Viewpoint of the East» held as part of the 16th meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Russia’s Sochi, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Despite the complications arising from the worsening of conjuncture, our integration union becomes an authoritative economic organization. It is proved by the expansion of the network of the EAEU’s trade partners in the space from Singapore to Serbia,» the Kazakh President said.

«We have had bilateral negotiations [with Russian President - editor] and confirmed again our intention to develop strategic partnership and allied relations,» the Head of State noted.

«I would like to assure that Kazakhstan will consistently perform its commitments as per the bilateral agreements and under those documents signed within the integration unions,» he concluded.

President of Kazakhstan    Eurasian Economic Union  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region