    Kazakhstan intends to sign international protocol on death penalty abolition

    20 December 2019, 16:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to begin the procedure of Kazakhstan’s accession to the international protocol on death penalty abolition, Kazinform reports.

    President Tokayev instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to begin the procedure of accession to the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights aiming at the abolition of the death penalty at the second session of the National Public Confidence Council in the Kazakh capital on Friday.

    The Optional Protocol commits its members to the abolition of the death penalty.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan National Public Confidence Council
