Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan intends to sign international protocol on death penalty abolition

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
20 December 2019, 16:41
Kazakhstan intends to sign international protocol on death penalty abolition

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to begin the procedure of Kazakhstan’s accession to the international protocol on death penalty abolition, Kazinform reports.

President Tokayev instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to begin the procedure of accession to the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights aiming at the abolition of the death penalty at the second session of the National Public Confidence Council in the Kazakh capital on Friday.

The Optional Protocol commits its members to the abolition of the death penalty.

Foreign policy    President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   National Public Confidence Council  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes