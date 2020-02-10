Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan intends to introduce 30% quota for women and youth in political parties

    10 February 2020, 11:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Justice has developed several bills in pursuance of the order of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on changing the rules of political parties formation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «On December 20, 2019 during the second session of the National Council of Public Confidence the President made proposals aimed at reforming the current political system. In particular, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined the necessity to provide a mandatory 30% quota for women and youth in the election party lists and lower the registration barrier for creating political parties from 40 thousand to 20 thousand people.»

    In this regard, in pursuance of these instructions, the Ministry of Justice has developed the concepts of relevant bills that were considered at a meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission on Draft Law on February 5 and approved in accordance with the relevant protocol as of February 8», said Olzhas Danabekov, Director of the Department of Legislation under the Justice Ministry.

    According to his words, the relevant bills were worked out including a draft Constitutional Law «On Amendments to the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On Elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan« and a draft Law «On Amendments and Additions to the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On Political Parties« .

    He also informed that party special quotas are applied in the European countries including Germany, Norway, France and Belgium.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

