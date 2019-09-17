Kazakhstan intends to enter Doing Business TOP-20

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Ruslan Dalenov, Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, spoke about the conditions necessary for Kazakhstan's entering the Top 30 economies of the world, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Kazakhstan needs s ustainable GDP growth in order to enter Top 30 economies of the world by 2050. Stable rates of economic growth can be supported by the influx of investments into the country's economy. The country’s investment climate is very important for investors. It is measured by global ratings and indices», said Ruslan Dalenov at a Government meeting.

According to his words, attraction of investors is facilitated by seven indicators including ease of doing business, competitiveness of economy, development of trade and transport infrastructure, efficiency of customs clearance, level of education of the population as well as sovereign credit ratings.

Kazakhstan engaged 28th place among 140 countries of the world in the ease of doing business in 2019. Kazakhstan intends to enter Top 20 by 2025. To date it is the level of the countries such as Finland, Australia and Latvia.