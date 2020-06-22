Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan intends to attract large foreign investors in geological survey

    22 June 2020, 20:52

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan plans to develop a marketing strategy to attract large foreign investors in geological exploration, head of the department Magzum Mirzagaliyev tweeted.

    According to the Minister, today the total recoverable hydrocarbon resources of Kazakhstan are estimated at 76.4 billion tons of oil equivalent. There are 15 sedimentary basins which potential needs to be explored.

    M. Mirzagaliyev said that the ministry and IHS Markit, the leader in independent analytics and the development of effective strategies, are discussing the development of a marketing strategy and organizing road shows to attract large foreign investors in the country's geological exploration.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Investment projects Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev upset in WTT Youth Contender quarterfinal in Sweden
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    3 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued