    Kazakhstan integrates statistics of COVID-19 symptomatic and asymptomatic cases

    11 September 2020, 16:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry integrated statistics of COVID-19 symptomatic and asymptomatic cases,» its official representative Bagdat Kodzhakhmetov said.

    In August and part of September the Ministry the statistics concerning COVID-19 positive tests were divided into symptomatic cases and cases showing no clinical symptoms of the disease, however, this division is of great interest only for exclusive expert circles and medical prediction calculations. That’s why the Ministry will provide now aggregated statistics.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

