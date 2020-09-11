Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Kazakhstan integrates statistics of COVID-19 symptomatic and asymptomatic cases

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 September 2020, 16:28
Kazakhstan integrates statistics of COVID-19 symptomatic and asymptomatic cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry integrated statistics of COVID-19 symptomatic and asymptomatic cases,» its official representative Bagdat Kodzhakhmetov said.

In August and part of September the Ministry the statistics concerning COVID-19 positive tests were divided into symptomatic cases and cases showing no clinical symptoms of the disease, however, this division is of great interest only for exclusive expert circles and medical prediction calculations. That’s why the Ministry will provide now aggregated statistics.


Coronavirus   Statistics   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone