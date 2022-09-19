Go to the main site
    ‘Kazakhstan insists that any controversial issue is to be resolved peacefully' – Tokayev

    19 September 2022, 21:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of condolences to Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The Kazakh President on his behalf and on behalf of the Kazakh people condoled with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon over the casualties as a result of an escalation at the Tajik-Kyrgyz border.

    While expressing his concern about the tragic events in the brotherly and close countries, Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan insists that any controversial issues are resolved only peacefully and by political and diplomatic ways.

    The Kazakh Head of State conveyed his words of condolence and support to the family members and close ones of those died as well as wished a speedy recovery to those injured.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Tajikistan
