Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan initiates work on restoration of sovereign equality within IAEA

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
4 October 2022, 10:55
Kazakhstan initiates work on restoration of sovereign equality within IAEA

VIENNA. KAZINFORM First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin, as part of the national delegation, participated in the 66th session of the IAEA General Conference.

During the week, delegates of 175 countries from around the world discussed topical issues on the agenda, including the 2021 annual report, the budget for 2023 fiscal year, prospects for enhancing activities related to nuclear technology and their applications, including the work of the Agency in the field of nuclear safety and security and enhancing the efficiency of the Agency’s safeguards. The delegates substantively discussed issues related to nuclear safety and security in Ukraine, the Middle East, the Korean Peninsula and aspects of Australia, UK and US trilateral cooperation agreement (AUKUS), the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

photo

The problem of the restoration of sovereign equality within the IAEA has become one of the key issues at the General Conference. Kazakhstan initiated the discussion of this matter, including through the creation of an intermediate mechanism for the assignment of Member States to relevant regional zones in accordance with the Agency's Statute. This assignment would allow solving the problem of IAEA member states that do not belong to any of the regional groups. As known, despite active participation in the work of the Agency, Kazakhstan is not part of any of the IAEA regional groups. The proposal of our country was supported by the majority of the Member States of the Agency. This work will be continued during the 67th session as well as the inter-sessional period.

photo

During his visit, Akan Rakhmetullin held a number of bilateral meetings with heads of international organizations and heads of delegations. In this regard, the Kazakh official met with the UN Under-Secretary-General, head of the UN Office in Vienna and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Madam Ghada Waly, as well as her deputy, UNODC Director for Operations Madam Miwa Kato. The parties discussed bilateral cooperation and issues of regional security, including the upcoming meeting of the Steering Committee of the UNODC Program for Central Asia expected in October in Almaty.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for its significant contribution to the international efforts to advance nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, as well as the active work in the field of peaceful use of atomic energy. IAEA Director General especially thanked Kazakhstan for hosting the IAEA Low-enriched Uranium Bank on its territory.


Photo: gov.kz



Foreign policy    Transport   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region