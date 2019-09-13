Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Eurasian Economic Union

    Kazakhstan initiates to establish working group on removal of barriers for business in EAEU

    13 September 2019, 15:57

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs offers to create a working group for prompt elimination of barriers for business within the EAEU. Deputy Chairman of the Board of Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Yevgeny Bolgert said it taking the floor at the dialogue platform ‘Prospects of Eurasian Economic Integration’ held today in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «We would like to initiate the establishment of such a working group on responding to these barriers. Now we can only apply to the Commission to initiate such consultations. Last year, in Sochi, at a meeting of the Supreme Council, First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev suggested establishing a pentalateral working group on elimination of barriers. We would like to revisit the issue and find more prompt format of elimination of these barriers. In our opinion, the existing system does not allow to promptly solve these complicated situations,» Yevgeny Bolgert said.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Eurasian Economic Union
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published